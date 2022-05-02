eXp World (EXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect eXp World to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPI stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. eXp World has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,071 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eXp World by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in eXp World by 53.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

