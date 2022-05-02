Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $86,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

FITB stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

