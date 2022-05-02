Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $86,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
FITB stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
