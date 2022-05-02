First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 355.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,798 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Arista Networks worth $88,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.97.

NYSE ANET opened at $115.57 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,307,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

