First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 602,881 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Devon Energy worth $109,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.