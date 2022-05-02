First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 156,288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $111,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

