First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $25.72 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 577,309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,922,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,668,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $187.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.05.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

