First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after purchasing an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,124,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $175.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

