First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,283 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $98,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day moving average of $232.94.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

