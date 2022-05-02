First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 90,601 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,601 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $29,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.95 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.