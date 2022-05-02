First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 79,381 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,381 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

