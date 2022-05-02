First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,479 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $104,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

