First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.39. 132,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

