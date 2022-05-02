Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,695,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,296,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,079. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $121.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.