FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $249.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

