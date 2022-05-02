GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Update

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIA opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. GigCapital5 has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

