Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $26,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

PAVE opened at $26.28 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60.

