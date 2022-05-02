Golff (GOF) Price Hits $0.0982 on Exchanges

Golff (GOF) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a market cap of $982,092.19 and approximately $2.73 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golff has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.72 or 1.00052860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00101473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Golff Profile

GOF is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.