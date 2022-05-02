Grin Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Grin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $947,901.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,468.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,845.90 or 0.07397987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00261322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.08 or 0.00738475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00070973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00522136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

