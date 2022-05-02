H Lawrence Culp, Jr. Purchases 65,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,497,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

