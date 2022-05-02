Hathor (HTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.38 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Hathor has a market capitalization of $77.38 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.41 or 0.07264428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039259 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 906,178,864 coins and its circulating supply is 230,233,864 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.