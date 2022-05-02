Heritage Trust Co Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,697 shares of company stock worth $3,954,353. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. 1,742,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,057. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

