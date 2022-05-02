Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.28. 23,653,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,467,256. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

