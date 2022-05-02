Heritage Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.85. 2,622,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 18.04%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

