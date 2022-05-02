Heritage Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $16.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $702.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

