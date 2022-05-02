Heritage Trust Co Sells 138 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,287. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

