Heritage Trust Co Sells 141 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,242. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

