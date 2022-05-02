Heritage Trust Co Sells 575 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

ES stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.18. 1,465,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

