Heritage Trust Co Sells 629 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.61. 3,853,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.62.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

