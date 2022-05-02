Heritage Trust Co Sells 71 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.91. 3,707,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,365. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.