Heritage Trust Co Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 174,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 46,633 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $46.23. 33,296,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,356,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

