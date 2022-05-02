Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,760. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms recently commented on HNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Huaneng Power International (Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

