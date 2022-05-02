I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $383,628.03 (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $383,628.03 and approximately $166.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00231465 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.77 or 0.00532297 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001064 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,553,250 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

