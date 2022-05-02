Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

