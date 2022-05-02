Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $67.12. 505,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $135.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
