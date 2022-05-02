Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $67.12. 505,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,791 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.38.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

