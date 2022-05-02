Insider Selling: Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CCI traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day moving average of $183.87. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

