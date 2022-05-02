InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 133,982 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPVI opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

