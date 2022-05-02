iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $117,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,165,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.