iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Reduced by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,071. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

