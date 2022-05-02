iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

