ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITTOY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 954. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.31.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

