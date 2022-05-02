JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JELD traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. 2,879,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,920. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

