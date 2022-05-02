Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLUE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLUE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

