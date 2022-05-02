Jennison Associates LLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,248 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.61% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR opened at $0.69 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.