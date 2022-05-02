Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.63% of Vroom worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after buying an additional 2,456,739 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vroom by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,903,000 after buying an additional 393,165 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Vroom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 30.2% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,333,000 after buying an additional 1,473,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRM. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair lowered Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

