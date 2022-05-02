Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,866,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $177.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

