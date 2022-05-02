Jennison Associates LLC Invests $13.41 Million in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 226,659 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $37,949,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $13,393,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,210 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 181,459 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.
Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cryoport (CYRX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.