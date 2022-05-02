Jennison Associates LLC Invests $13.41 Million in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 226,659 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $37,949,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth $13,393,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,210 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,894,000 after buying an additional 181,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.