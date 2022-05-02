Jennison Associates LLC Sells 82,850 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

