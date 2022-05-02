Jennison Associates LLC Takes $6.93 Million Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,469 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Enviva by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -471.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

