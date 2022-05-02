Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 374,555 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at $13,398,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.62%.

NuStar Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.