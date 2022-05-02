Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $760,092.00

Kin (KIN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Kin has a market cap of $45.66 million and $760,092.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00219335 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00156544 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 258% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00432308 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,090.46 or 1.84801222 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

